A neighbor of the woman charged with tampering with evidence in the death of 5-year-old Samuel Olson says she heard bizarre sounds coming from the apartment where the boy’s body was allegedly left in a bathtub for two days. “The second day we were here, it was probably about 3 or 4 o’clock in the morning, we heard loud scratching noises, really, really loud,” neighbor Tiffany Schultz was quoted telling The Sun. She said she and her fiancee had moved in next door to Theresa Balboa on May 11, the day after the boy’s presumed death. Balboa, the girlfriend of the boy’s father, Dalton Olson, is being held on a $500,000 bond after authorities say she was caught with the child’s body in a Texas hotel room.