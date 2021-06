A domestic dispute between a couple married for around 15-years ended in tragedy. 40-year-old Sunil Valmiki of Kota, Rajasthan, India brutally killed his 35-year-old wife identified as Seema. The man fatally attacked the woman with an ax. After the woman’s death, the man dragged her body out of the home and left it on the street. Conflicting reports surround the man’s arrest. Reports suggest that the couple’s nine-month-old son was also fatally injured during the incident.