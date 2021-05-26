Cancel
Latta, SC

Wednesday has sun for Latta — 3 ways to make the most of it

Latta (SC) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(LATTA, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Latta. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Latta (SC) Weather Channel

Latta, SC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

