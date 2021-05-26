Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canutillo, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Canutillo

Posted by 
Canutillo (TX) Weather Channel
Canutillo (TX) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Canutillo: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Canutillo (TX) Weather Channel

Canutillo (TX) Weather Channel

Canutillo, TX
75
Followers
472
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canutillo, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Canutillo, TXPosted by
Canutillo (TX) Weather Channel

Thursday sun alert in Canutillo — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(CANUTILLO, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Canutillo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Canutillo, TXPosted by
Canutillo (TX) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(CANUTILLO, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Canutillo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Canutillo, TXPosted by
Canutillo (TX) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(CANUTILLO, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Canutillo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Canutillo, TXPosted by
Canutillo (TX) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Canutillo’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Canutillo: Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
El Paso County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso, Western Hudspeth Counties; Salt Basin; Southern Hudspeth Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL HUDSPETH AND SOUTHEASTERN EL PASO COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 606 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles east of Indian Cliffs Ranch to 17 miles northeast of Fort Hancock to 8 miles east of Finlay. Movement was east at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Sunset Ranches and Round Top Mountain. This includes Interstate 10 in Texas near mile marker 94, and between mile markers 96 and 100.