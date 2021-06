Most of us have heard the recent news that El Salvador is to become the first country to use Bitcoin as legal tender. What will that mean for the rest of the world?. Honestly, I am not surprised that the first country to do so comes from Latin America. Countries in this region have been suffering from multiple crises and economic instability. People started losing trust in the government and central banks. In 2001, for example, Argentina froze all bank accounts and only allowed small withdrawals from peso-denominated accounts. It was not the first case of the government taking such actions. Earlier, in 1982, Mexico banned US dollar accounts and converted funds to pesos automatically, which caused a 30% immediate loss for the account holders on the currency exchange.