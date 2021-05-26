Cancel
Federalsburg, MD

Federalsburg Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Federalsburg (MD) Weather Channel
Federalsburg (MD) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Federalsburg: Wednesday, May 26: Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night; Saturday, May 29: Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night;

Federalsburg (MD) Weather Channel

Federalsburg (MD) Weather Channel

Federalsburg, MD
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Posted by
Federalsburg (MD) Weather Channel

Wednesday has sun for Federalsburg — 3 ways to make the most of it

(FEDERALSBURG, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Federalsburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.