Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

SNWA warns Congress of a ‘real and urgent’ drought crisis

By Allison Winter
Posted by 
Nevada Current
Nevada Current
 18 days ago

Policy, politics and progressive commentary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05kPSY_0aBtzvlL00

WASHINGTON–A drought crisis unfolding across the West will require short-term relief and massive, long-term federal funding to help states weather the effects of climate change, the general manager for the Southern Nevada Water Authority told a U.S. House hearing on Tuesday.

“The situation is real and urgent. Current conditions require us to take bold and unprecedented steps to conserve and stretch our existing water supplies,” SNWA’s John Entsminger told members of Congress.

Nearly 90 percent of the West is now experiencing drought conditions, according to the federal U.S. Drought Monitor . The problem is particularly acute in the Southwest.

Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada and Utah just had their driest year in 126 years. Colorado, where the western slope of the Continental Divide feeds into the Colorado River Basin, had its fourth-driest year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Snowpack is well below average this year and early snowmelt is raising serious concerns for this summer.

“Droughts are not new, but many are experiencing the impact of one of the driest water years on record,” Elizabeth Klein, a senior counselor at the Interior Department who is overseeing drought response, said at the hearing before a panel of the House Natural Resources Committee. “Competing demands for water can lead to more conflict.”

Among those conflicts are who gets priority for limited water resources: upstream users, farmers, endangered fish, tribes, or municipal water systems.

In some cases, states are in conflict over who has rights to the water.  The U.S. Supreme Court has several interstate water disputes on its docket, including cases between Mississippi and Tennessee and Texas, New Mexico and Colorado .

‘No more time to waste’

The drought conditions are part of an ongoing, concerning trend—due in part to climate change.

“Warmer dryer conditions are expected to increase in the future, leading to extended and more severe drought and fire seasons,” said Craig McLean, acting chief scientist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Colorado River Basin is experiencing its driest 21-year-period in 100 years of record-keeping, according to the Interior Department. Extreme or exceptional drought is forecast to continue this year for most of the basin.

If the situation on the Colorado River does not improve, it could have serious consequences for people who rely on it for their water and power.

Reservoirs that the river feeds are already dangerously low. Lake Mead is at 37 percent capacity and Lake Powell is at 34 percent, according to the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

If hydrology levels continue, Entsminger said, there is a high probability that Lake Mead could get close to the point in the next decade where the Hoover Dam could no longer deliver water downstream and power production there could come to a halt.

“The reality that we knew was coming has arrived. From my part of the world, there seems to be no more time to waste,” Entsminger said.

State officials have worked on water recycling programs and the Nevada state Legislature is considering a proposal that would ban watering of decorative turf .

But Entsminger said the problem needs to go beyond what they can do at a state level, with a “focused and robust” federal investment in watershed conservation, water recycling and climate change response.

Biden administration plan

President Joe Biden included drought response in his massive infrastructure proposal, the American Jobs Plan . The proposal includes investment in “nature-based infrastructure” for climate resilience and water efficiency and recycling programs to address the drought crisis.

The Interior Department has also pulled together a favorite federal response, the interagency working group, to address drought relief. The group had its first meeting earlier this month and is working to coordinate funding and programs on drought resilience, according to Klein.

Biden also announced this week he would double the amount of federal funding to help states prepare for natural disasters like hurricanes and wildfires.

Rep Jared Huffman, (D-Calif.), the chairman of the Water, Oceans, and Wildlife Subcommittee that hosted the hearing, last week reintroduced his drought resiliency bill, H.R. 3404 .

It would direct the federal government to invest more than $1 billion for various water projects, including water storage, recycling and desalination efforts.

“Climate change is making drought more frequent and severe, we know that. And we must help communities prepare now for the new normal of longer and more frequent dry conditions,” Huffman said at the hearing.

He has endorsements from various local water districts, the Environmental Defense Fund and the National Wildlife Federation. The proposal previously passed the House within a large infrastructure bill in the summer of 2020, but it was never brought up in the Senate.

Rep. Bruce Westerman, (R-Ark.), the highest-ranking Republican on the House Natural Resources Committee, said Democrats should make more effort to work with Republicans on a long-term solution.

“You reintroduced your water legislation that did not go through regular order in the last Congress … I hope this scenario is not repeated this Congress,” Westerman said. “We must have the political will to act on a long-term strategy.”

But while Democrats and Republicans may disagree on some specifics of how to address the issue, many agree that the drought problem has reached a crisis moment that will require a forward-thinking response.

“We’ve shot ourselves in the foot, and now we’ve got to take a long hike. There are some very tough decisions that have to be made because there is only so much water,” said Westerman.

“If you look in the short term, it is not a very pretty picture,” Westerman said.

Idaho’s Craig Foss, state forester at the Idaho Department of Lands, told lawmakers that more aggressive management of dry forests that are prone to wildfire would be one way to help.

“Idaho, like much of the West, is experiencing wildfire seasons that are 30 to 60 days longer,” Foss said. “We can’t change the weather, but we can change the conditions of our forest.”

The post SNWA warns Congress of a ‘real and urgent’ drought crisis appeared first on Nevada Current .

Nevada Current

Nevada Current

171
Followers
146
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Nevada Current is a nonprofit online source of political and policy news and commentary. We seek to demonstrate how policies, institutions and systems make life harder for Nevadans than it needs to be; document how things got that way, and; explore what it might take to fix them. The Current is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Current retains editorial independence.

 https://www.nevadacurrent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Foss
Person
Bruce Westerman
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jared Huffman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Desalination#Water Year#Water Resources#Government In Crisis#Drought Conditions#Severe Drought#Climate Change#Climate Policy#U S Drought Monitor#The Continental Divide#The Interior Department#The U S Supreme Court#The American Jobs Plan#The Water Oceans#Wildlife Subcommittee#H R 3404#Senate#Continental#Drought Response#Drought Resilience
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Nevada StatePosted by
Nevada Current

Gov. Sisolak signs bill to move Nevada to front of presidential primary line

Policy, politics and progressive commentary On Friday, Gov. Steve Sisolak signed the bill that attempts to give Nevada first-in-the-nation status, ahead of Iowa and New Hampshire, in presidential primaries. Assembly Bill 126 replaces Nevada’s party-run presidential caucuses with state-run primary elections. The bill also establishes the date for Nevada’s presidential primary election as the first Tuesday of February.  But the… Continue Reading Gov. Sisolak signs bill to move Nevada to front of presidential primary line The post Gov. Sisolak signs bill to move Nevada to front of presidential primary line appeared first on Nevada Current.
POTUSPosted by
Nevada Current

Opposition to lithium mine grows among tribes, conservationists

Policy, politics and progressive commentary A planned lithium mine on an ancient collapsed volcano is facing growing pushback from tribal nations, ranchers and conservationists. In January, the Bureau of Land Management approved the Thacker Pass lithium mine five days before the end of Donald Trump’s presidency. It was one of several projects fast-tracked in the last days of the Trump… Continue Reading Opposition to lithium mine grows among tribes, conservationists The post Opposition to lithium mine grows among tribes, conservationists appeared first on Nevada Current.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Nevada Current

AG Ford, community organizers highlight criminal justice reform successes, failures

Policy, politics and progressive commentary It took a decade of organizing and five legislative sessions for Nevada to embrace a long-sought criminal justice reform to decriminalize minor traffic tickets such as driving with a broken taillight. Assembly Bill 116, which converts most minor traffic offenses to civil infractions to prevent jail time, was signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Steve… Continue Reading AG Ford, community organizers highlight criminal justice reform successes, failures The post AG Ford, community organizers highlight criminal justice reform successes, failures appeared first on Nevada Current.
Environmentblogforarizona.net

Western Mega Drought Threatens Arizona Water Supplies

Back in April, scientists sounded the alarm bell: The American West May Be Entering a ‘Megadrought’ Worse Than Any in Historical Record:. Drought has scorched western North America for the better part of two decades, withering crops, draining rivers and fueling fires. Scientists now warn that this trend could be just the beginning of an extended megadrought that ranks among the very worst of the past 1,200 years and would be unlike anything known in recorded history.
Boulder, CODaily Camera

Guest Opinion: Natasha Stavros: Bringing tech innovation to wildfires: 4 ways to address megafires menace across the US

Record-breaking fires over the past decade suggest the western U.S. has entered a new era of megafires. Fire itself is not the problem – it has been characteristic of the North American West for millennia. The problem is when fires, fueled by dry and overgrown forests, grow into giant blazes that move fast, fill the skies with smoke, and threaten homes and cities.
California Statealethonews.com

A Sinister Agenda Behind California Water Crisis?

In recent months a crisis situation in the USA food supply has been growing and is about to assume alarming dimensions that could become catastrophic. Atop the existing corona pandemic lockdowns and unemployment, a looming agriculture crisis as well could tip inflation measures to cause a financial crisis as interest rates rise. The ingredients are many, but central is a severe drought in key growing states of the Dakotas and Southwest, including agriculture-intensive California. So far Washington has done disturbingly little to address the crisis and California Water Board officials have been making the crisis far worse by draining the state water reservoirs…into the ocean.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Reason.com

The $2 Drug Test Keeping Inmates in Solitary

Billy Steffey is determined not to eat the shot. Steffey is a former federal inmate, and a "shot" is federal prison slang for a disciplinary infraction—as in, "They gave him a shot." When you can't dodge it, a shot is, like a punch in the mouth, something you have to eat.
Agricultureagnews890.com

Ag Groups Ready to Defend WOTUS

(NAFB) – Farm groups are ready to defend the Navigable Waters Protection rule after the Environmental Protection Agency announced intent to repeal and rewrite the rule. The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and Public Lands Council, in a joint statement, say, “The NWPR was an immense step forward in rectifying the egregious overreach of the 2015 rule.”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Message to Trump: This is why you lost the election

There is a compelling scene in the 2014 blockbuster movie “Guardians of the Galaxy” in which the Peter Quill character, played by Chris Pratt, is threatened by the Yondu character, played by Michael Rooker. Yondu looks menacingly into Quill’s eyes and declares, “When I picked you up as a kid, these boys wanted to eat you. ... I saved your life.” Quill screams back in his defense, “Oh, will you shut up about that? ... Normal people don’t even think about eating someone else, much less that person having to be grateful for it.”
Economywaterwaysjournal.net

Hey, We’re The ‘Marine Economy,’ Too!

On June 8, the Bureau of Economic Analysis, in conjunction with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, released a new break-out of economic information on the “marine economy.”. Those words suggest a comprehensive picture. The technical name for this kind of data break-out is a “satellite account,” meaning a sub-account...
Politicssouthernminn.com

Minnesotans deserve transparency, clean water and a healthy environment

Just as we began to emerge from the pandemic, the Minnesota Legislature adjourned on May 17 with no agreement on the state’s budget. As a result, 38,000 state employees have received layoff notices in anticipation of a potential July 1 state government shutdown. With negotiations for Minnesota’s $52 billion budget occurring largely behind closed doors, the media’s access to information — along with the public’s knowledge and oversight — has been shut out.
Energy IndustryRTTNews

COVID Lockdowns Lead To Drop In Fossil Fuel Burning, Global Ozone Pollution

Forced lockdowns across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic had a direct impact on the effect on ozone pollution, a NASA study has found. As the lockdowns slowed global commerce, emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) decreased 15 percent globally, with local reductions as high as 50 percent, according to a study led by scientists at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court confounding its partisan critics

The Supreme Court this week continued to disappoint congressional Democrats and activists with a long line of embarrassingly unanimous, non-ideological rulings. After all, the court is supposedly (to use President Biden ’s words) “out of whack” due to its irreconcilable ideological divisions. Indeed, the court is allegedly so dysfunctionally divided that many, including Democratic leaders, have called for sweeping changes — from packing the court with new justices, to changing its voting rules, or even creating an alternative court.
Environmentredgreenandblue.org

EcoRight climate news for the week of June 11

Utah’s Rep. John Curtis is expected to soon announce the formation of a Republican-only climate caucus. According to the article, “The group will be open only to Republican lawmakers and will be used to share science and data about climate change, clean energy and jobs, according to three sources close to the effort…with membership numbering about two dozen lawmakers.”
Public Healthfoxwilmington.com

Gov. Cooper extends COVID-19 state of emergency in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – Governor Roy Cooper is extending North Carolina’s COVID-19 state of emergency until at least the end of July, days after some state lawmakers wrote him a letter, asking what it would take to end. On Friday, Cooper announced that he signed an Executive Order to extend...