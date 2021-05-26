4-Day Weather Forecast For Vidalia

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Vidalia: Wednesday, May 26: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;