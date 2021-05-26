Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Olney, IL

Olney Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Olney (IL) Weather Channel
Olney (IL) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Olney: Wednesday, May 26: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Olney (IL) Weather Channel

Olney (IL) Weather Channel

Olney, IL
158
Followers
482
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Olney, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Il Lrb#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Olney, ILPosted by
Olney (IL) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Olney

(OLNEY, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Olney. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Olney, ILPosted by
Olney (IL) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Olney’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Olney: Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Chance Rain Showers; Sunday, May 16: Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Monday, May 17: Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;