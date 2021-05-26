Deepfake Tom Cruise Is The Most Terrifying Thing On The Internet

When have we reached the point where we’ve gone too far?

It’s the classic line from Jurassic Park:

“Yeah, but your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.”

So…. where do we draw the line on this deepfake stuff, because I don’t know what’s real anymore.

A couple months back these deepfake Tom Cruise videos blew everybody’s mind with their uncanny resemblance to a young Tom. The ultra-realistic videos posted to TikTok by user @deeptomcruise actually a deepfake technology – a form of synthetic media that has been manipulated with machine learning algorithms to appear real.

And it freaks me out.

Obviously, this is a much younger Tom here, but who knows what kind Scientology Tech they have… for all I know he’s drinking the blood of baby unicorns and aging backwards.

The latest one, Tom just washing his hands, is downright scary.

I want off this ride people, I want off this ride…

@deeptomcruise Keep your hands clean. ♬ original sound – Tom – Tom

Singing Dave Matthews..