There are so many rides for your little ones. The Walt Disney World is also called the Walt Disney World Resort and Disney World. It is one of the best entertainment sites in the United States. This resort complex is situated in Bay Lake and Lake Buena Vista, Florida, United States, only a few kilometers away from the cities of Orlando and Kissimmee. It was opened in October 1971 and is owned and operated by the famous Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, which is a division of The Walt Disney Company.