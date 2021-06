The Biden administration says that federal agencies should not make getting the COVID-19 vaccine a precondition for employees to work in-person. The General Service Administration’s Safer Federal Workforce Task Force says in official guidance that all federal employees and contractors are strongly encouraged to get the vaccine and should receive paid time off to do so. But vaccine status should not be required at executive departments and agencies "to work in-person in Federal buildings, on Federal lands and in other settings as required by their job duties."