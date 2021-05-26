Cancel
Energy Industry

Is It Time to Dust Off Your Microgrid Implementation Plan?

By Guest Post
microgridknowledge.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmily LeJeune, manager-federal market, S&C Electric shares the five critical stages that should be included in every microgrid implementation plan. More microgrids are being used to support the electric grid each year because they are flexible solutions for a variety of energy challenges. Despite their growing prevalence, microgrids are not one size fits all, and their unique nature can trip up even the most advanced engineers and utility staff. Repurposing older microgrid implementation plans can help speed up the deployment process, but a lot has changed over the years. This spring, take some time to review your microgrid implementation plan and verify these five critical stages are included: Feasibility, Multiphase Design, Comprehensive Commissioning, Cybersecurity and Considerations for Future Growth.

