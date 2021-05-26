Cancel
Moore, SC

Moore Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Moore (SC) Weather Channel
Moore (SC) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Moore: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Rain Showers;

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Moore

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Moore: Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance light rain then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;