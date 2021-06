South Carolina was announced Sunday evening as one of 16 schools to host the NCAA Baseball Regionals with the first game starting on Friday. Founders Park will host a regional for the first time since 2016 and for the 18th time in school history. This will be the 33rd appearance for the Gamecocks in the NCAA tournament. USC had been announced on May 14 as one of 20 possible host sites. The stadium is allowed full capacity.