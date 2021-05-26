Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

‘Fire In Little Africa' Album Commemorates Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial

By Allison Hazel
Essence
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe album’s mission is to recondition the minds of listeners while serving as an auditory viewpoint of Black America today. Last year, more than 50 Oklahoma-based artists set out to record Fire in Little Africa, an album that commemorates the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Rappers, singers, and producers spent several days working tirelessly from their respective locations, aiming for musical excellence. While the recording process was unconventional due to the emergence of the pandemic, the collaboration ultimately produced a one-of-a kind project. After recording around 150 songs and finalizing production through video chat, Fire in Little Africa came to fruition.

www.essence.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Entertainment
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Nebraska State
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Black People#Centennial#Documentary#Musical Artists#America#African American#The Tulsa Race Massacre#Ku Klux Klan#Motown Records#Southern#Black Wall Street#Musical Excellence#Activism#R B Singer Ayilla#Omaha#Sonic Sound#Singers#Racial Injustice#Poetic Storytelling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Entrepreneurship
Place
Africa
News Break
Music
Related
Tulsa, OKkosu.org

Greenwood Artist, Historian Creates A 'Labor Of Love' For Black Wall Street

There is a time machine in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A corridor connecting multiple businesses in a building on the historic Black Wall Street has been transformed into a museum-worthy exhibit. The Marvin Blades Faces of Greenwood Timeline Experience showcases hundreds of newspaper articles, advertisements, maps and other artifacts on symbolic green walls. The historical kaleidoscope shows the joy, pain, trauma and resilience of the Greenwood community.
Tulsa, OKabc.com

Watch "Soul of a Nation: Tulsa's Buried Truth" ABC News Live Documentary Special Tuesday

ABC News Live will present "Tulsa's Buried Truth," a documentary special on the Tulsa Race Massacre, nearly 100 years after a violent white mob descended on a prosperous Black community, known as Black Wall Street, and, in less than 24 hours, destroyed and terrorized the neighborhood, killing as many as 300 Black Americans. Stemming from reporting that aired on the groundbreaking, primetime newsmagazine "Soul of a Nation" and the successful ABC Audio podcast "Soul of a Nation: Tulsa's Buried Truth," the half-hour documentary special will take a look at one of the most brutal and rarely discussed racially motivated attacks in American history. Led by ABC News Senior National Correspondent Steve Osunsami, "Tulsa's Buried Truth" will examine more around the issue of reparations, including previous efforts that failed in Tulsa. It will feature additional interviews with Tulsa natives; Tulsa's current mayor, G.T. Bynum; descendants of the victims, including Joi McCondichie; and those who are now part of the group working to find mass graves, including Kristi Williams. "Tulsa's Buried Truth" premieres on Tuesday, May 18 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC News Live and will be available on demand on Hulu. "Tulsa's Buried Truth" is produced by ABC News' Investigative Unit for ABC News Live. It is executive produced by Cindy Galli.
Tulsa, OKIdaho8.com

Gifts arriving for church-goer whose feel-good story went viral

TULSA, Oklahoma (Tulsa World) — It seemed like a feel-good story had run its course. Then surprises started arriving in the mail. La Verne Ford Wimberly, an 82-year-old retired Tulsa Public Schools administrator, gained global recognition and acclaim in March because she was at the center of a story-gone-viral: She dressed in her Sunday best for a year’s worth of Metropolitan Baptist Church services even though she was watching services from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
The Associated Press

AM Prep-Music

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — John Legend will headline a concert to mark 100 years since the Tulsa Race Massacre. Legend will play the Remember and Rise event at ONEOK Field in Tulsa on May 31. Other performers and speakers will be announced later. The concert is sponsored by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, which seeks to educate people about the attack by a white mob that killed an estimated 300 people, most of them Black. Concert organizers plan to televise the concert, but details were not given.
Tulsa, OKNews On 6

Teacher Of The Day: Jessica Bond & Kristen Gregory

Monday's teachers of the day are Jessica Bond and Kristen Gregory, pre-kindergarten teachers at Tulsa's Mayo Demonstration School. The person who nominated them said that "they are an amazing team, they love and treat their Pre-K students as their own and our student loves being in their class. They take the time to applaud a student for a job well done and for being a good friend. They have lots of fun each day and are patient, kind and incredible teachers."
Oklahoma Stateokcfox.com

McGirt ruling leaves Oklahoma in turmoil over Native American land

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A Supreme Court ruling has left Oklahoma in turmoil over Native American land. Now 76,000 criminal convictions are being questioned. FOX 25 took the problem straight to Governor Kevin Stitt. We're breaking down the McGirt ruling in an exclusive two-part series beginning Monday, May 17th at...
Oklahoma StateKFOR

The finest park bench in Oklahoma and where you can find it

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There aren’t any other park benches like this anywhere. That’s why Don Narcomey, the artist who spent three months making it, wanted to be so careful in bringing it to this spot on Lake Stanley Draper. “I wanted to be able to lift it without putting...
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Letter: Overturn HB 1775 and teach to the trouble

A decade ago, I moved to Tulsa to teach. Not long after, I learned about the Tulsa Race Massacre, arguably the most violent act of white supremacist domestic terrorism in U.S. history. With the event's centennial in a few weeks, the question remains: How best can Oklahoma move toward race...
Oklahoma StateShawnee News-Star

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Oklahoma

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,199 new cases. That's down 10.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,343 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Oklahoma ranked 49th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Go inside the new grocery store opening Monday in a Tulsa food desert

The bright lighting inside Oasis Fresh Market brings out the vivid colors of store's large produce section. It also illuminates the possibilities for what owner A.J. Johnson envisions will be a community centerpiece. "One thing that's going to be particularly different about this grocery store is that our motto is...