‘Fire In Little Africa' Album Commemorates Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial
The album’s mission is to recondition the minds of listeners while serving as an auditory viewpoint of Black America today. Last year, more than 50 Oklahoma-based artists set out to record Fire in Little Africa, an album that commemorates the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Rappers, singers, and producers spent several days working tirelessly from their respective locations, aiming for musical excellence. While the recording process was unconventional due to the emergence of the pandemic, the collaboration ultimately produced a one-of-a kind project. After recording around 150 songs and finalizing production through video chat, Fire in Little Africa came to fruition.www.essence.com