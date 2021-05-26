Cancel
MLB Picks: Dodgers vs Astros Prediction, Odds (May 26)

Cover picture for the articleDodgers are 6-0 last 6 vs. team with a winning record. The Los Angeles Dodgers were victorious 9-2 in the big Clayton Kershaw vs. Zack Greinke matchup on Tuesday to open up their series with the Houston Astros. The loss was the fourth in a row for Houston, and things don’t get any easier having to face Trevor Bauer (5-2, 1.98 ERA) in Wednesday’s game two. L.A. Is a -155 favorite as they try to push their winning streak to 9 games.

