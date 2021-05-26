Ford: Electric vehicles to be 40% of global sales by 2030

The electric vehicle (EV) industry is currently slowing down—due primarily to a global semiconductor shortage—following its stellar performance in 2020. Because major EV companies have been scaling back production amid rising costs, their current valuations look expensive. Thus, we think it might be wise to avoid Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Workhorse Group (WKHS) for now. Let’s discuss.The electric vehicle industry (EV) boom last year, driven by rising concerns regarding climate change, multiple government subsidies, and federal plans to phase out fossil fuel powered vehicles, drove a record level of EV sales in 2020. The IEA reported a record 3 million new electric car registrations in 2020, up 41% from the previous year. This sales level came in at a time when the global automobile market contracted by 16% due to the pandemic-led recession.