Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Ford: Electric vehicles to be 40% of global sales by 2030

By TOM KRISHER AP Auto Writer
Herald-Palladium
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — Ford expects 40% of its global sales to be battery-electric vehicles by 2030 as it adds billions to what it's spending to develop them. The automaker said in a presentation for investors Wednesday that it will add about $8 billion to its EV development spending from this year to 2025. That brings the total spend to nearly $20 billion as Ford begins to develop and build batteries in a joint venture with SK Innovation of South Korea.

www.heraldpalladium.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Detroit, MI
Business
Detroit, MI
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Sales#Total Sales#Ap#Ev#The Associated Press#Battery Electric Vehicles#Batteries#Venture#Investors#Copyright
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
Country
South Korea
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
Economybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global AC Electric Motors Market Grows After Pandemic Situation 2021 Promising Boosts Sales by – ABB, Siemens AG, Johnson Electric Holdings

Recently added a new report to its vast depository titled Global AC Electric Motors Market. The report studies vital factors about the Global AC Electric Motors Market that is essential to be understood by existing as well as new market players. The report highlights the necessary market components such as market share, profitability, production, sales, manufacturing, promoting, technological advancements, key market players, regional segmentation, and many more crucial aspects related to the AC Electric Motors Market.
PoliticsPosted by
WestfairOnline

Legislation to allow direct sales of electric vehicles to consumers fails again

Tesla and other electric-vehicle manufacturers will have to wait yet another year to receive approval to sell their autos directly to customers. Senate Bill 127, which the state Transportation Committee passed, 25-10 in March, failed to be called before the General Assembly’s regular session expired at midnight on Wednesday. Similar measures have failed over the past five years.
Marketsreportsgo.com

High-power Charger for Electric Vehicle Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027

The business intelligence report on High-power Charger for Electric Vehicle market enables businesses and other stakeholders to enhance their revenue generation potential by effectively tackling the current and upcoming challenges in this vertical. It also encompasses all other crucial parameters such as key trends, driving forces, and lucrative prospects that impact the industry dynamics.
CarsArkansas Online

Interest in Ford's electric pickup soars

Ford Motor Co. hit another milestone with its all-electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. The company has confirmed reaching 100,000 reservations since the pickup's global debut three weeks ago at world headquarters in Dearborn, Mich. "We're super excited about the demand," Emma Bergg, Ford spokeswoman, told the Detroit Free Press on...
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market 2020: Industry Analysis Of Top Manufacturer, Dynamics of Demand and Supply, Present Scenario Future Forecast 2024

A hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) is a type of vehicle that uses both an electric engine and a conventional internal combustion engine. In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market. Hybrid Electric Vehicle Report by Material, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).
EconomyStreet.Com

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Jim Cramer on Lordstown Losses, Ford Momentum

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) - Get Report recovered from earlier losses to end almost unchanged Wednesday after the maker of electric trucks said in a regulatory filing that it didn't have enough cash on hand to build vehicles at scale and sell them, and that "these conditions raise substantial doubt regarding our ability to continue as a going concern."
CarsTom's Guide

Ford teases an electric Maverick could be on the way

Ford has already promised that it's going to be producing multiple electric trucks, and it seems that one of them is going to be based on the Ford Maverick. This hint comes from Mike Levine, Ford’s North American product communications director, following the launch of the company's all-new plugless Maverick hybrid. No specs were teased, but the next Maverick-style Ford looks to be all-electric.
Economyinvesting.com

2 Overvalued Electric Vehicle Stocks to Avoid This Month

The electric vehicle (EV) industry is currently slowing down—due primarily to a global semiconductor shortage—following its stellar performance in 2020. Because major EV companies have been scaling back production amid rising costs, their current valuations look expensive. Thus, we think it might be wise to avoid Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Workhorse Group (WKHS) for now. Let’s discuss.The electric vehicle industry (EV) boom last year, driven by rising concerns regarding climate change, multiple government subsidies, and federal plans to phase out fossil fuel powered vehicles, drove a record level of EV sales in 2020. The IEA reported a record 3 million new electric car registrations in 2020, up 41% from the previous year. This sales level came in at a time when the global automobile market contracted by 16% due to the pandemic-led recession.
CarsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Electric Vehicle Maker Fisker Triumphed Today

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Fisker (NYSE:FSR) was an electric stock on Monday, accelerating more than 9% higher. Never short of ambition, the company set a lofty target for itself that obviously resonated with investors. So what. Fisker, which like EV top dog Tesla concentrates on higher-end models, said it aims...
Carsfreenews.live

Vertical batteries for electric vehicles increase the range by 30%

British engineers have come up with an electric car with a vertical battery: this should increase the range. Engineers from British startup Page-Roberts have proposed abandoning the traditional approach to designing platforms where batteries are located in the underbody of a car. If placed in the passenger compartment, the range of electric cars will increase by 30% with the same capacity of the battery pack.
Businessreviewgeek.com

Fiat Will Transition to All Electric Vehicles Starting in 2025

Fiat plans to go all-electric within the next decade, starting by transitioning several vehicles to electric-only in 2025. And while the Italian brand already offers several electric vehicles, this radical change for the company will increase more as we approach the year 2030. As we all know, electric vehicles, or...
Carsalleghenyfront.org

What Will It Take to Get Drivers Into Electric Vehicles?

President Biden’s climate goals include getting more Americans into electric vehicles. But what do drivers want? Kristin Dziczek Senior Vice President of Research at the Center for Automotive Research, says it will take three things: price, utility, and convenience. She says overall vehicle sales were down last year by 15...
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Electric vehicles: Thoughts from a convert

Re: “Electric vehicles: Charging time” [May 25, Opinion]:. I shared the letter writer’s reluctance to adopt electric vehicles until last year, when my (COVID-negative, properly-quarantined) son visited from Southern California, traveling in his electric Tesla Model 3. On his return home, he experimented, completing the trip from Seattle to Los Angeles (1,140 miles) in one long day at an average trip speed of 60 mph. I doubt my dinosaur-eater could do better.
EconomyMoney Morning

The Next Great Electric Vehicle Play Isn’t Tesla

Investors looking to cash in on the multibillion-dollar electric vehicle (EV) segment are about to have a whole lot of choices…. Tesla is gearing up for intense competition, both in the United States and across the world. In Europe, for example, Volkswagen is now the top producer of electric vehicles. As companies like Ford, GM, Renault, and more step up their EV game, I expect the competition to grow.
Carsaugustaceo.com

Charlie Harper: Time to Accept Electric Vehicles as Mainstream

This week I managed to catch the 2013 movie “Saving Mr. Banks”, the story of Walt Disney trying to secure the movie rights for Mary Poppins from author P.L. Travers. Both Disney and Travers jet across the Atlantic as the iconic studio head tries to gain the author’s trust, approval, and ultimately, her signature on their contract.
RetailStreet.Com

Ford at 5 1/2-Year High as May Electrified-Vehicle Sales Nearly Triple

Ford (F) - Get Report shares jumped Thursday to a 5 1/2-high after the automaker said that last month electrified-vehicle sales nearly tripled and total sales climbed 4.1%. Shares of the Dearborn, Mich., company at last check were up 6.6% at $15.90.The stock is up 76% year-to-date. The shares closed...