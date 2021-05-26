Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Carve Snowboarding Drops Onto Oculus Quest Tomorrow

By Peter Graham
vrfocus.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA month ago Chuhai Labs revealed an exciting project coming to Oculus Quest, Carve Snowboarding. Coming from the mind behind 1080° Snowboarding for N64, Giles Goddard, there isn’t very long to wait to see the videogame in action as it arrives tomorrow. Carve Snowboarding looks set to offer some intense...

www.vrfocus.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giles Goddard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oculus Quest#Snowboarder#The Quest#Rider#Fast Fashion#Reddit Ama#Time#True Snowboarding Fashion#Trailer#Vrfocus#Grind Rails#N64#Major Tricks#Hardware#Well Performing Tricks#Wireless#Multiple Paths
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Snowboarding
News Break
Fashion
Related
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Carve Snowboarding Review

Carve Snowboarding, the VR spiritual successor to 1080 Snowboarding, is a fast-paced thrill ride that will have you cutting up scenic mountain slopes with a little bit of practice. It’s not without its hang-ups, though. The control scheme isn’t 100% intuitive, and don’t be surprised if you stumble and wipe out when you’re first hitting the slopes. If I’m being honest, the vertigo-inducing snowboard physics made me fall over while standing in my living room on more than one occasion. Despite that learning curve, however, Carve Snowboarding proved to be a great arcade experience, and for a $19.99 launch price provides plenty of fun with your VR headset. The minimal level selection and lack of multiplayer support, however, holds back this game from reaching its full potential.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

5 Best Fitness Games For The Oculus Quest 2

Summer is Right Around The Corner: 5 Best Fitness Games for the Oculus Quest 2. We’re all too familiar with the cliché of the sedentary video gamer, doughy and at one with the sofa stuffing, shellacked by a shiny film of Doritos orange pigment. Most of us have visited that shameful land, if not taken up permanent resident status. But the reality is that in the last few years there have been a lot of games and peripherals designed to remove the potato from the couch, get the blood moving to the extremities and to help the out of shape gamer approximate something close to cardiovascular fitness. From the Kinect to the Nintendo Switch Ring, it’s as if the games industry was saying, “Look, we’re trying, ok? Those extra forty pounds are on you, buddy. Literally.”
Computersuploadvr.com

Collaborative Architecture Tool Arkio Runs On Oculus Quest, iPad, And More

Collaborative world-building software Arkio runs on Oculus Quest as well as other devices and can import models from Revit, Rhino and SketchUp for a cross-platform multiplayer service which could save builders time and money. Arkio allows real-time revisions to 3D designs live in collaboration with others. We’ve tested a promising...
Video GamesRoad to VR

The Best Oculus Quest 2 Accessories & Why You’ll Want Them

Oculus Quest 2 has everything you need in the box to get playing an awesome selection of VR games. Once you’ve owned it for a few weeks though, you’ll probably start to notice the headset’s inherent pain points, which can be solved with a few key aftermarket products. Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best basic accessories you may want to consider as a long-term VR user.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Watch Dogs Legion of the Dead DLC Drops Tomorrow

Watch Dogs Legion has plenty of post-launch support ahead of it this year, as seen in the updated roadmap this month. In a bit of a surprise, the question mark content drop landing alongside Tactical Op 2 on June 1st has been revealed by IGN in a 22-minute video. The...
Cell Phonesuploadvr.com

Photogrammetry App OtherSight Coming To Oculus Quest Late 2021

OtherSight is a new exploration app featuring photogrammetric captures from around the world, coming to the Oculus Quest and Quest 2 in late 2021. The developers, Raiz New Media, posted a trailer announcing the news on their YouTube channel. There’s not a whole lot of detailed information, but it seems like the app will use photogrammetry to create lifelike environments from around the world, which the user can explore and be guided through.
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Sniper Elite VR – Release Date Trailer | PSVR, Steam VR, Oculus

Rebellion posted a new trailer for their upcoming Sniper Elite VR which launches on July 8th 2021. The game comes to most VR platforms which is great news for all concerned. Southern Italy, 1943. Fascist forces occupy your homeland. Using stealth, authentic weaponry, and your skilled marksmanship as an elite sniper, fight for the Italian Resistance in this exhilarating first-person shooter.
Video Gamesava360.com

Resident Evil 4 VR announced for Oculus Quest 2 as a first-person remake

On Thursday, Capcom announced that its megaton horror series Resident Evil will soon return to virtual reality. But instead of adding a VR mode to the upcoming Resident Evil VIII: Village, slated to launch next month, the game-maker threw horror fans a curveball. The project, as it turns out, is Resident Evil 4 VR, a wildly revised port of the 2005 classic, and it appears to be an Oculus Quest 2 exclusive.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Oculus Quest 3 could be cheaper than earlier VR headsets

Oculus Quest 3 headset might be even cheaper than we imagine when it launches according to new statements from Mark Zuckerberg, the head of Oculus parent company Facebook. And it’s all thanks to a trick that traditional game consoles have been using for years. During an Instagram Live AMA, Zuckerberg...
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Facebook: ‘Long Term’ Oculus Studios Titles Targeting Quest 2

Oculus Studios titles releasing in the “long term” are targeting the Oculus Quest 2, according to Executive Producer Mike Doran. The comment was made in a fairly obscure post on Reddit asking whether any big studio titles were coming to Quest. One user commented that games such as After the Fall and Resident Evil 4 are on the way, then tagged Oculus Studios Executive Producer Mike Doran and mentioned he had previously said that there were some long-term projects in the works.
Electronicsuploadvr.com

Logitech G Pro Headset For Oculus Quest 2 Review – Comfortable, Clear And Routine

When we first heard that the Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset was getting a new version for Oculus Quest 2, we were very intrigued. What might that mean exactly?. Would there be a new form factor designed to accommodate Facebook’s standalone headset, and perhaps even connect with it seamlessly? Would it clip onto the official Elite Straps, or perhaps even resemble the Vive Audio Deluxe Strap which so many (myself included) have attached to the headset for a superior comfort and audio solution?
Video Gamesvgr.com

Fortnite Teases Exciting Season 7 Drop Tomorrow

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 officially ends this Tuesday, June 8. That means that Fortnite Season 7 is just around the corner, bringing new skins and weapons with it. In typical fashion, Epic Games has been fairly silent about Season 7 includes. Still, you can start to piece together an idea of what’s coming from Epic’s teasers, rumors and recent links. Here’s a closer look at Fortnite Season 7 and what you can expect from it.
Video Gamesasumetech.com

GAME PS5 restock TOMORROW? Time for next PlayStation 5 stock drop

More PS5 stock could become available to buy at GAME in the coming days. The major high street retailer had been rumoured to launch its latest PS5 restock last Thursday, however there reportedly was a delay due to both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X stock arriving around the same time. However, the good news is the actual release date for GAME’s next batch of PS5 stock hasn’t shifted.
Video GamesThe Verge

Facebook just bought the Fortnite of VR

Facebook has acquired yet another developer of a popular virtual reality game, announcing on Friday that BigBox VR, makers of the battle royale VR title Population: One, will be joining Oculus Studios. “POP: ONE stormed onto the VR scene just nine months ago and has consistently ranked as one the...