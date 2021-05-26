Carve Snowboarding Drops Onto Oculus Quest Tomorrow

Carve Snowboarding, the VR spiritual successor to 1080 Snowboarding, is a fast-paced thrill ride that will have you cutting up scenic mountain slopes with a little bit of practice. It’s not without its hang-ups, though. The control scheme isn’t 100% intuitive, and don’t be surprised if you stumble and wipe out when you’re first hitting the slopes. If I’m being honest, the vertigo-inducing snowboard physics made me fall over while standing in my living room on more than one occasion. Despite that learning curve, however, Carve Snowboarding proved to be a great arcade experience, and for a $19.99 launch price provides plenty of fun with your VR headset. The minimal level selection and lack of multiplayer support, however, holds back this game from reaching its full potential.