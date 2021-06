What are the top electronic dance music songs of all time? This is a question many people pose over again. Well, the short answer is, any song will do as long as it’s played on a radio or listened to on vinyl. The real question that you need to ask yourself though is what made that song so great to begin with. That is what will make your version of it great as well. In this article, I’m going to list a few of my favorite songs that helped me and many others turn out a winner.