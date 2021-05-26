Cancel
Augusta, KS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Augusta

Augusta (KS) Weather Channel
Augusta (KS) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Augusta: Wednesday, May 26: Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 27: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;

Augusta (KS) Weather Channel

Augusta (KS) Weather Channel

Augusta, KS
Augusta (KS) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Friday sun in Augusta

(AUGUSTA, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Augusta. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Butler County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 22:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Be prepared to take shelter in the event the storms intensify and become severe...or a warning is issued by the National Weather Service. Target Area: Butler; Sedgwick The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Southwestern Butler County in south central Kansas Eastern Sedgwick County in south central Kansas * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1048 PM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Derby...moving northeast at 20 mph. hail up to the size of dimes will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Wichita, Derby, Andover, Haysville, Augusta, Park City, Bel Aire, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Douglass, Towanda, Benton, Leon, Downtown Wichita, Kechi, Eastborough, Northeast Wichita, East Wichita, Mcconnell Air Force Base and South Wichita. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for south central Kansas.
Butler County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 23:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Greenwood The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Butler County in south central Kansas Northwestern Greenwood County in southeastern Kansas * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1123 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Leon, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Butler and northwestern Greenwood Counties, including the following locations... Cassoday, Rosalia, El Dorado Airport, El Dorado Lake and El Dorado State Park. This includes Interstate 35 between Mile Markers 87 and 96. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Kansas StateArgus Press

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...