WIf the world title doesn’t work out, the dialogue between Nick Paul and Conor Brown likely won’t be made public. But this way the story can be told nicely. Paul and Brown, two Canadian ice hockey professionals, trained together before the World Cup final in Latvia. Then Brown predicted to his colleague: The final match against Finland will be extended and it will be decided by us, the two attacking senators in Ottawa. “It’s crazy that it really happened that way,” Paul said a few hours later while sitting in the press room at the Riga Arena with the gold medal on his chest.