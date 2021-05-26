Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

What Will Boston College's Defense Look Like in 2021?

By Mitchell Wolfe
Posted by 
BCBulletin
BCBulletin
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1riGWz_0aBtyQUJ00

For the last few decades, Boston College has utilized traditional schemes on both sides of the ball. With a few notable exceptions (2014 offense with Tyler Murphy), the offense was pro-style, and the defense operated out of a base 4-3 defense. Since Jeff Hafley took over as the head coach, these heuristics have remained, to a certain extent. However, as the offense became much more pass-heavy in 2020, I think the defense will undergo a similar transition in 2021.

Boston College Defense Through the Years

For as long as I’ve been a fan of Boston College, they’ve run a standard 4-3 defense. Players like Mark Herzlich, Luke Kuechly, Steele DeVitto, and Steven Daniels manned the middle linebacker position, and the defense followed a traditional pattern around that. Even Don Brown’s exotic defenses during the early Adazzio era were rooted in 4-3 principles.

However, those defenses introduced an important position: the Viper. The Viper position is somewhat of a hybrid linebacker that is typically undersized but still plays in the box and is utilized to stop the run and even rush the passer. For BC, players like Josh Keyes and Matt Milano manned this position; at Michigan, Jabrill Peppers took on the mantle. After Brown left Chestnut Hill, the Eagles’ defense reverted even more strongly toward 4-3 base principles, sometimes refusing even to play nickel packages against pass-heavy personnel (see Kansas, 2019).

In 2020, Jeff Halfey and the new coaching staff were obviously hamstrung by the COVID-19 pandemic, which prevented their players from learning a new defense on campus. Hafley recently admitted that their defense last year was relatively vanilla. Luckily, the new coaching staff inherited a very deep and talented secondary and two very experienced linebackers. During the 2020 season, Hafley and defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu seemed much more willing to run with nickel personnel than their predecessors. Jason Maitre saw extensive playing time as the nickel cornerback, and Josh DeBerry filled in there.

After those two players, the player with the next most snaps taken in the slot is very telling for how BC’s defense will look next year. Jahmin Muse played the third-most snaps in the slot on the BC defense. But even more of his snaps came in the box as a linebacker. This, along with the addition of Florida State transfer Jaiden Lars-Woodbey and safety Kam Arnold “switching” to linebacker, tells me that Boston College is moving to a 4-2-5 defense for the 2021 season and possibly beyond.

The History of the 4-2-5

The 4-2-5 defense gained significant popularity in the early 2010s, as defenses in the Big 12 experimented with different ways to get more defensive backs on the field to counter the dynamic offenses of schools like Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor, and Texas Tech. The difference between a traditional nickel defense and a 4-2-5 base defense is relatively subjective. But the player that makes the difference, the slot defender, typically looks more like a safety or even a linebacker than a smaller cornerback. Whereas a nickel defense subs out a bigger linebacker (such as John Lamot) for a smaller cornerback (i.e., Jason Maitre, Hamp Cheevers, Taj-Amir Torres, etc.), the 4-2-5 finds a smaller linebacker or bigger safety and plays them in the slot or “overhang” area.

In theory, this player can still be an effective coverage defender (albeit in a more limited role) but can be equally effective at filling outside gaps against the run and even rushing the passer on occasion. The name for this position has many names: Star, Money, Rover, Vandal, and more. The usage may also differ based on the team and the available players, but generally, this player will play about five to seven yards off the line of scrimmage and outside the tight end on either side of the offensive line. Playing in this “overhang” or “apex” area allows the defender to stop the outside run game, sniff out quick passes including screens and RPOs, blitz the quarterback, or drop into coverage against tight ends or wide receivers.

How BC will use the 4-2-5 Defense

On the BC roster, four players fit into the Slot/Overhang defender role. They are as follows: Jaiden Lars-Woodbey, Jahmin Muse, Kam Arnold, and Bryce Steele. These players are all between 6’ and 6’1” and between 214 and 225 pounds. If you followed the 2021 NFL Draft process, you might recognize Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, formerly a linebacker for Notre Dame. JOK was listed as a linebacker but played almost exclusively in the overhang area. He was an absolute demon for the Fighting Irish this past year, and many expected him to be a first-round pick. Ultimately, injury concerns and how to use him in an NFL defense pushed him into the late second round. But his success should be replicable for BC.

Acquiring a player like Jaiden Lars-Woodbey provides the Eagles with their own version of JOK. JLW (the triple name hyphenate certainly helps the comparison) played a similar role for the Florida State Seminoles, who also used Hamsah Nasirildeen as a hybrid defensive weapon. Kam Arnold performed quite well at safety in limited reps last season and acquiesced to the coaching staff’s wishes to change positions this season. Finally, Bryce Steele is a true freshman this year, and due to the depth at the position, he might not see the field; but learning from experienced players like JLW and Jahmin Muse could be invaluable for his future in this defense.

A Three Deep Safety Look?

Some 4-2-5 defenses (or even 3-3-5 defenses) prefer to align with three deep safeties. This strategy has been most frequently connected to Brent Venables' defenses at Clemson and Iowa State's defenses. Last spring, an article from Pro Football Focus on the three deep safety defense generated quite the buzz on football Twitter. I'm not sure how much BC will utilize these types of alignments instead of more traditional 4-2-5 alignments, but I think they have the personnel to do it.

For these three safety roles, I would prescribe using Mike Palmer, Deon Jones, and Jahmin Muse. The order I listed these players in is important. From the offense's perspective, these players should align in that order from left to right on the majority of plays. In short, Palmer would play the Weak Safety (WS), Jones the middle safety (MS), and Muse the strong (SS).

Generally, I would play Muse towards the tight end (the offenses' strong side) and Palmer away from the tight end. Palmer has consistently struggled with his ability to take good angles to the ball carrier, so allowing him to cover the backside should help mitigate that issue. With that being said, Jones is the more dynamic player and probably better in covering slot receivers so that he could be interchangeable with Palmer on certain downs against sets with four or five wide receivers. On the other side, Muse will most likely be limited to playing towards the offense's run strength due to his size, ability to stop the run and his limitations in deep coverage. However, playing with three deep safeties gives the defense many different ways to align and run their defense and confuse the offense. Furthermore, I think Jaiden Lars-Woodbey would fill in at weakside linebacker to prevent cutbacks by the running back in this defense.

Taking Boston College into the Modern Era

In 2020, BC transitioned away from the run-heavy, ultra-conservative Steve Adazzio offense to the more aggressive, pass-heavy offense with Frank Cignetti. Granted, the majority of Cignetti's offense was rooted in pro-style principles. But in 2019, BC ran the ball on 63% of their plays (37% pass plays); in 2020, that split dropped to about 40% run and 60% pass. Obviously, there is no commensurate statistic for defenses. But I think we could see the Eagles' defense undergo a similar drastic metamorphosis.

As previously mentioned, BC's defense has been rooted in traditional 4-3 principles for many years. But Jeff Hafley and his staff have not been afraid of making significant schematic changes. Based on the personnel already on the roster along with the players brought in via the transfer portal and recruiting, Boston College seems primed to enter the modern age by running a hybrid defense to compete in the ACC.

BCBulletin

BCBulletin

Boston, MA
28
Followers
251
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

BCBulletin is a FanNation channel covering Boston College athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kansas State
City
Boston, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts College Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Boston, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Boston, MA
College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deon Jones
Person
Tyler Murphy
Person
Mike Palmer
Person
Brent Venables
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nickel Defense#Pro Football Focus#American Football#Florida State Football#College Football#Notre Dame Football#Michigan Football#Will Boston College#Viper#Eagles#Baylor#Texas Tech#Star Money#Rover#Slot Overhang#Jlw#Iowa State#Florida State Seminoles#Clemson#Defenses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
Sports
Boston College
Related
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Locked on Boston College: Extending Jeff Hafley

On today's Locked on Boston College, our daily Eagles podcast, we answer a question brought up by one of our listeners. They wanted to know when the best time is to offer an extension to Jeff Hafley and/or give him a raise. We give our feedback on this, and give our answer.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

End of Recruiting Dead Period Gives New Opportunity For Boston College Football

Today is the official end of the recruiting dead period for college athletics. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 last March recruits have been banned from interacting with college staff in person, in an effort to curb the outbreak and kept both parties safe. This has forced coaching staffs to be creative to grab the attention of these recruits Zoom interviews have been numerous, and the staff have been built creative virtual tours of the campus and facilities. Now, with vaccinations in place, positive cases decreasing, hopefully, those "virtual" days are in the past.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Locked on Boston College: Flip It and Reverse It

Boston College's running back position is in flux after the transfer of David Bailey and the additions of Xavier Coleman and Alec Sinkfield. On today's show we review the play of the running backs in 2020, which frankly was disappointing, and look ahead to the upcoming season. Can Travis Levy and Pat Garwo be the leaders they need at this position?
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Boston College Offers Local '22 Guard Dasonte Bowen

Boston College has a new staff, but they are hot on the trail working on future recruiting classes. Earl Grant and his staff recently offered Dasonte Bowen, a '22 point guard from Worcester, MA. Bowen, a 6-3 point guard who attends Brewster Academy, is considered a four star according to...
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Mapping Out A Dream Ending For the Class of '22

Boston College football already has twelve recruits committed for the Class of '22. Certain positions (quarterback, tight end) are already filled out, but how could the Eagles fill out the remainder of their class? Let's look at a dream, best case scenario for those final 12-13 spots. Now, these are players Boston College are still reportedly still interested in, not pipedreams. Subscribe for full article.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Boston College Makes Top Five For '22 WR Ike White

The Boston College Eagles made the Top 5 for '22 St. Frances Academy (MD) wide receiver Ike White. The junior went to Twitter to announce his finalists. White, a three star wide receiver top five was rounded out with Maryland, Virginia Tech, Minnesota and Cincinnati. He currently has visits planned to Virginia Tech and Minnesota, both schools that are currently considered "warm" on his 247sports.com profile.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

How Trae Barry Fits into the BC Offense

Going into the 2021 season, the tight end position was one of the few question marks for the Boston College offense. Hunter Long elected to declare for the NFL Draft a year early after a breakout season and earning All-ACC honors. This left the Eagles with unproven young players like Spencer Witter, Brendan Smith, Joey Luchetti, and Charlie Gordinier. Witter played a good bit last season, but his role was limited due to playing behind Long. Smith only played four offensive snaps, while Luchetti missed the season with a shoulder injury, and Gordinier redshirted. Subscribe for full article.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

How to Watch: Boston College vs. Temple Women's Lacrosse

Matchup: #4 Boston College (14-3) vs Temple (13-5) - NCAA Tournament 2nd Round. On the Line: A berth in the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals. Television/Stream: ESPN3 (Through Watch ESPN, Hulu Live, Sling) Live Stats: LINK. Boston College Coming In: It has been another big year for the BC women's lacrosse team...
BCBulletin

Boston College Priority Target Confidential: DB A'Khoury Lyde

Boston College is in good shape with A'Khoury Lyde a '22 defensive back from DePaul Catholic (NJ). The three star corner back was offered by wide receivers coach Joe Dailey (who recruits the Garden State), and has seen his recruitment continue with good momentum at the time of this writing. With a visit on the horizon, will that seal the deal for the defensive back? Subscribe for full article.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Ranking The Boston College Transfers In Terms of Impact in 2021

Jeff Hafley has said multiple times that he does not want to live in the transfer portal. However, he has mentioned that if the staff does have a relationship with the player, or if they can get figure out if the player would be a fit in their culture they will bring some in. This offseason, Boston College has brought in five transfers to fill a variety of needs on the roster.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Nine Boston College Players Make Athlon Preseason All ACC Teams

Nine Boston College were recognized as 2021 Preseason All ACC by the publication Athlon Sports. Wide receivers Zay Flowers, and offensive linemen Alec Lindstrom and Zion Johnson were all named first team all offense. In all four Boston College offensive lineman were named either first or second team. The following...
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Scouting Report: 2022 Safety Sione Hala

On Friday, Boston College earned a long-expected commitment from Sione "Riz" Hala, a four-star safety prospect from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower California. Hala is a consensus top-40 prospect in California and a top-25 safety prospect nationally. He is the second defensive back in BC's 2022 class and the first safety. So what kind of player is Hala, and how does he fit into the Eagles' defense? Subscribe for full article.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

The Impact of Trae Barry Transfer On BC's Tight End Position

On Tuesday evening Boston College added Trae Barry, a tight end out of Jacksonsville State. The graduate transfer had 33 catches for 534 yards during an abbreviated spring FCS schedule, and was named an All American. Not only did BC fend off FSU and Ole Miss, but Alabama and LSU were also making a push for the highly coveted transfer.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Joseph Griffin Jr. Named WR MVP at Rivals Camp

Boston College '22 commit Joseph Griffin Jr. was named the WR MVP at the most recent Rivals Camp in New Jersey. The four star commit out of Springfield (MA), was also reportedly invited to the select Rivals Five Star Camp that will be held later this summer. Griffin is one...
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Five Impact Freshmen Who Could Play Important Roles In 2021

Now that spring football has concluded, it's time to relook at the upcoming freshmen class and predict which players could have a sizable role in the upcoming season. 1. C.J. Burton Jr. - Cornerback: The corner back position is relatively packed at this point with starters Brandon Sebastian, Elijah Jones, and Josh DeBerry all returning for the upcoming season. But Burton came to camp this year ready to play, grabbing an interception in the spring game, and has reportedly developed into a game ready player who will see action quickly. There is no reason to think that Burton could find himself on the field soon, either to sub out a starter or in specific packages.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

'22 DB Sione Hala Commits To Boston College

Boston College landed another new commitment on Friday, as St. John's Bosco defensive back Sione Hala pledged to the Eagles. A four star junior who plays at a powerhouse school, Hala chose the Eagles over offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Oregon, Virginia Tech, Washington. He has yet to schedule any official visits.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Ranking Opposing Coaches on Boston College's 2021 Schedule

12. Colgate (Now vacant, Dan Hunt stepped down as head coach on Monday) Heading into his seventh year as the head coach of the Raiders, Hunt has had mixed success. He has had two teams in the FCS playoffs, finishing first in the Patriot League three times. He has also had two seasons below .500, including their last season 2019, where his squad finished 4-8. Was particularly tough on Hunt because of the division of football he coaches in.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Three Bold Boston College Football Predictions For 2021

3. Phil Jurkovec Will Throw For 300 yards Per Game. To kick this off, we were going to predict where the second year quarterback would fall in terms of total yards thrown in the nation. But there are too many variables in there to get what could be an accurate number. Instead, let's look at Jurkovec's numbers from last year and talk about yards per game.