Jamestown, CA

Wednesday has sun for Jamestown — 3 ways to make the most of it

Jamestown (CA) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(JAMESTOWN, CA) A sunny Wednesday is here for Jamestown, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Jamestown (CA) Weather Channel

ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Get weather-ready — Jamestown’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jamestown: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
4-day forecast for Jamestown

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jamestown: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Alpine County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Motherlode, West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Motherlode; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN TUOLUMNE...ALPINE...SOUTHEASTERN EL DORADO...NORTHEASTERN CALAVERAS AND NORTHEASTERN AMADOR COUNTIES At 400 PM PDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over Tamarack, or over Bear Valley. The storm is nearly stationary. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Calaveras Big Trees SP, Kirkwood, Lake Alpine, Carson Pass, Bear Valley, Kirkwood Meadows, Black Springs, Pinecrest, Kit Carson, Shriner Lake Campground, Kennedy Meadow, Ebbetts Pass, Tamarack, Dardanelle, Upper Blue Lake, Kirkwood Ski Area, Dorrington, Lookout Peak, Hermit Valley Basin and Arnold. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.