Bucks County, PA

Bucks County offers $25,000 startup investments; applications open June 1

By Jeff Werner
BucksLocalNews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCKS COUNTY >> Early-stage startup companies are urged to apply in June for one of five county-funded $25,000 investments being offered through the Bucks Built Startup Fund. Bucks Built provides $250,000 annually in two separate rounds, selecting five eligible startups in each round. The initiative, funded through the County of Bucks, was developed and is administered by Startup Bucks, a local non-profit organization.

