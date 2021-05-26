Bucks County offers $25,000 startup investments; applications open June 1
BUCKS COUNTY >> Early-stage startup companies are urged to apply in June for one of five county-funded $25,000 investments being offered through the Bucks Built Startup Fund. Bucks Built provides $250,000 annually in two separate rounds, selecting five eligible startups in each round. The initiative, funded through the County of Bucks, was developed and is administered by Startup Bucks, a local non-profit organization.