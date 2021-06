(London) — A new study finds two COVID vaccine doses are effective in protecting people against the coronavirus variant first discovered in India. Public Health England says the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 96-percent effective in keeping people out of the hospital. The number for the AstraZeneca vaccine came in just a bit lower at 92-percent. The Delta variant is currently sweeping across the UK and has led to coronavirus restrictions being extended in England to July 19th after they were set to expire next week.