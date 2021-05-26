Guitar Tricks review
A comprehensive but concise learning experience with plenty on offer for intermediate and advanced players, as well as beginners. Price: $19.99 monthly, $179.99 yearly, free 14 day trial Key features: Guided paths; digestible lessons; comprehensive song tutorials which include amp and guitar settings; artist and genre studies that cover all the basics of a range of styles; additional resources such as scale charts and maintenance tips. Genres: Acoustic, Rock, blues, bluegrass, classical, country, jazz, funk and soul, rockabilly, surf, world Platforms: Desktop, iPhone, iPad, Android Contact: Guitar Tricks.www.guitarworld.com