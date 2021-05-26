Cancel
Guitar Tricks review

By Chris Schwarten
Guitar World Magazine
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA comprehensive but concise learning experience with plenty on offer for intermediate and advanced players, as well as beginners. Price: $19.99 monthly, $179.99 yearly, free 14 day trial Key features: Guided paths; digestible lessons; comprehensive song tutorials which include amp and guitar settings; artist and genre studies that cover all the basics of a range of styles; additional resources such as scale charts and maintenance tips. Genres: Acoustic, Rock, blues, bluegrass, classical, country, jazz, funk and soul, rockabilly, surf, world Platforms: Desktop, iPhone, iPad, Android Contact: Guitar Tricks.

