Monday is the first day of the Rivera era at Northern Arizona University. Dr. Jose Luis Cruz Rivera is the 17th president of NAU after he was approved by the Arizona Board of Regents back in March. On his first day on the job, he spoke to the community about his goals as president of NAU. He says when he came for a visit as a finalist, “I pledged to hit the ground learning and investing time by listening to you on those you represent.” Rivera adds, “today, nearly four months after making that pledge, I am pleased to report I have learned much and I look forward to learning more as together we build on the fabulous legacy of Northern Arizona University.” Rivera recently served as the executive vice chancellor and university provost at The City University of New York. He is a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Puerto Rico and his doctorate from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Dr. Rivera takes over for Dr. Rita Cheng who stepped down as NAU president back in September of 2020.