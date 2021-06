Catching up on some posts, it was a busy week, year, life.. anyhoo – we managed to get a TI-84 Plus CE-T Python edition which has a fork of CircuitPython! This calc is in the EU/UK and will soon be in the USA. We reached out to the TI folks and sent over interview questions, they are working on getting them back to us. In our video at the 7 min, 6 sec mark we show the calc off.