Jersey City, NJ

Lawsuit Claims Jersey City Public Safety Official Shut Down Developer's Projects

By Chris Fry
jerseydigs.com
 17 days ago

A builder renovating two homes claims that a longtime politico revoked his permits over trivial issues as part of an effort to "teach [him] a lesson" and stall the work. Two property holding companies and a developer named Moshe Sugar filed a complaint against Jersey City on May 24 in Hudson County Civil Court. The filing accuses Michael Manzo, an employee in the city's Department of Public Safety, of "misusing the power of his official position to deprive plaintiffs of their constitutionally protected property rights."

