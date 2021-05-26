Cancel
Hull, GA

Hull is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Hull (GA) Weather Channel
Hull (GA) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

(HULL, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hull. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Hull (GA) Weather Channel

Hull (GA) Weather Channel

