Hot Tub Meta Creator Fires Back At Accusations

Just because How I Met Your Mother co-creator Carter Bays is busy getting ready to executive produce Hulu's upcoming Hilary Duff (Younger)-starring spinoff How I Met Your Father doesn't mean he doesn't have a little time to look back on the popular CBS series. But from what we can tell from Bays' tweets focused on his rewatching of the series, absence doesn't exactly make the heart grow fonder- and neither does time. In one post, Bays admitted that he wishes he could go back in time and make some edits to "remove certain stuff" he wishes wasn't in the series and that "nobody would miss." Of course, we're sure you're looking for details about what he's talking about- but that's not going to happen. Bays wrote, "I won't go into specifics but I'll just say I would love to go into an edit room and go George Lucas on this thing and remove certain stuff I really wish wasn't in there and I bet nobody would miss." While Bays wasn't willing to offer examples of what he would've removed from the series, it may come as no surprise that many on Twitter are suggesting the series finale.