Hot Tub Meta Creator Fires Back At Accusations

Franklin was ousted from the Netflix sequel series to his classic family sitcom in February 2018 amid complaints about gender discrimination and other inappropriate behavior. But Franklin maintained that his exit was orchestrated by co-executive producer Bryan Behar, who replaced him as showrunner. Franklin is suing Behar, whom he alleged kept a “little black book” with notes about anything Franklin did that could be twisted and used against him and then took that information to Warner Bros. Full House and Fuller House star Stamos, who served as executive producer on the Netflix series, is backing Franklin, saying he spent 200 hours during the first three seasons with Franklin and that he never witnessed any of the alleged misconduct. Stamos also says Behar showed him the black book during a meeting at a bagel shop. “I have seen Bryan Behar’s journal of notes and photographs relating to Mr. Franklin, and have heard multiple people discuss it,” says Stamos in the declaration. “Specifically, shortly after Mr. Franklin was not asked to return to Fuller House, I received a direct message on social media from Eydie Faye, a writer working on Fuller House, stating that Mr. Behar had been plotting to get Mr. Franklin removed from the show, and that he had a ‘little black book’ containing negative material concerning Mr. Franklin.”