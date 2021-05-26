Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Hot Tub Meta Creator Fires Back At Accusations

By Nathan Simmons
Posted by 
SVG
SVG
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The ongoing debate surrounding Twitch's "hot tub meta," in which streamers go live while lounging in a hot tub or pool, has reached a new height. A creator of the controversial meta, xoAriel, has recently responded to some harsh words from fellow Twitch streamer QTCinderella, who feels that the meta has no place on Twitch.

www.svg.com
View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
SVG

SVG

395
Followers
2K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meta#Hot Tubs#Content Creator#The Hot Tub#Qtcinderella#Xoaeriel#Qt#Female Streamers#Rule Abiding Streamers#Hate#Things#Show#Men#Debate#People#Trend#News#Bulls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitch
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Behind Viral VideosKotaku

The Most Viewed Twitch Hot Tub Stream Yet Is Also The Most Cursed

At this point, there are more parody hot tub streams on Twitch than actual hot tub streams—so much so that one now holds the distinction of being the most viewed hot tub stream of all time. Credit where credit’s due, though: Minecraft megastar George “GeorgeNotFound’’ Davidson at least went out of his way to make his take on tub boy summer as viscerally upsetting as possible.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Valkyrae Slams Constant Viewer Demands

Valkyrae is a busy woman. She's a co-owner of 100 Thieves, one of the most famous esports teams in the biz. She also recently made her music video debut in Corpse Husband and Machine Gun Kelly's new music video for their single, "Daywalker!" As an unfortunate side effect of her fame, Valkyrae constantly has to deal with weird requests from her fans, like when she responded to a prom proposal that felt inappropriate. Now, Valkyrae has officially spoken out about how she feels when viewers demand she do things live on air. Unsurprisingly, it's not great for her.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
SVG

How This Headbutt Ended A Livestream

There's an old saying in the entertainment biz: "The show must go on." Even so, sometimes something unexpected can happen that puts a performer in such a compromising situation that the show literally cannot go on anymore. Unfortunately, that is exactly what happened to Twitch streamer traveldanielle. What started as a playful exchange between her and her dog resulted in a collision so bad, she had to end her stream early.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
SVG

How Much PewDiePie Stands To Lose From His Break

As with any job, being an online content creator can take its toll on one's mental and even physical health, inevitably leading to some degree of burn-out. Of course, you'd never guess this is the case from watching the super popular Felix Kjellberg, a.k.a. PewDiePie. The Swedish YouTuber has uploaded...
TV & VideosPosted by
SVG

The Real Reason Pokimane Won't Return To The OfflineTV House

It's not unusual for well-known streamers to live together, and one of the most popular examples of this is the OfflineTV house. Living with other content creators has its benefits, but some streamers still decide to branch off and live on their own. Despite toying with the idea of moving back in to the home she previously shared with fellow members of OfflineTV, Pokimane has decided to fly solo for a while. In a recent stream with Mizkif, popular streamer Pokimane announced some details about her new living situation and why she didn't want to go back to the OTV house.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The Real Reason FaZe Cizzorz Has Gone 'MIA'

FaZe Clan member John "Cizzorz" Cizek has been pretty quiet for a few months now, and fans have been wondering where he could be. Aside from a few updates and hints at a return to gaming, he's been awfully quiet since November of last year. On June 2, he updated...
MusicPosted by
SVG

How Dr Disrespect's New Song Was Really Meant To Be Played

Against all odds, Dr Disrespect's continued partnership with Mountain Dew Game Fuel has brought about another '80s-inspired track in which the Doc sings about the performance benefits of the gaming-themed beverage. The song, titled "Gamerobics," is being released in a unique format, as Game Fuel has revealed a promotion on Twitter to "Listen to the single as Dr Disrespect intended." That format? A limited edition "Gamerobics" cassette tape, of course.
GamblingPosted by
SVG

xQc Is Sick Of This Type Of Streaming

XQc is putting his foot down about a type of streaming he's recently taken part in: gambling. During his June 1, 2021 stream, the popular Twitch star decided to stop his successful "Slots" streams once and for all. Gambling on Twitch is a relatively new trend in which streamers partake...
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

John Stamos backs Full House creator Jeff Franklin in lawsuit over his Fuller House firing

Franklin was ousted from the Netflix sequel series to his classic family sitcom in February 2018 amid complaints about gender discrimination and other inappropriate behavior. But Franklin maintained that his exit was orchestrated by co-executive producer Bryan Behar, who replaced him as showrunner. Franklin is suing Behar, whom he alleged kept a “little black book” with notes about anything Franklin did that could be twisted and used against him and then took that information to Warner Bros. Full House and Fuller House star Stamos, who served as executive producer on the Netflix series, is backing Franklin, saying he spent 200 hours during the first three seasons with Franklin and that he never witnessed any of the alleged misconduct. Stamos also says Behar showed him the black book during a meeting at a bagel shop. “I have seen Bryan Behar’s journal of notes and photographs relating to Mr. Franklin, and have heard multiple people discuss it,” says Stamos in the declaration. “Specifically, shortly after Mr. Franklin was not asked to return to Fuller House, I received a direct message on social media from Eydie Faye, a writer working on Fuller House, stating that Mr. Behar had been plotting to get Mr. Franklin removed from the show, and that he had a ‘little black book’ containing negative material concerning Mr. Franklin.”
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
SVG

FaZe Kalei Responds To TikTok Cheating Allegations

Esports team recently FaZe Clan made history by signing Kalei Renay, a "Warzone" superstar, to its roster. However, not everyone is happy about the latest addition, and a campaign of angry fans on TikTok has now earned Kalei a ban from the video-sharing platform. Kalei defended her honor by explaining the allegations and attempting to prove her innocence on stream.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

How I Met Your Mother Co-Creator Would Go Back to Edit "Certain Stuff"

Just because How I Met Your Mother co-creator Carter Bays is busy getting ready to executive produce Hulu's upcoming Hilary Duff (Younger)-starring spinoff How I Met Your Father doesn't mean he doesn't have a little time to look back on the popular CBS series. But from what we can tell from Bays' tweets focused on his rewatching of the series, absence doesn't exactly make the heart grow fonder- and neither does time. In one post, Bays admitted that he wishes he could go back in time and make some edits to "remove certain stuff" he wishes wasn't in the series and that "nobody would miss." Of course, we're sure you're looking for details about what he's talking about- but that's not going to happen. Bays wrote, "I won't go into specifics but I'll just say I would love to go into an edit room and go George Lucas on this thing and remove certain stuff I really wish wasn't in there and I bet nobody would miss." While Bays wasn't willing to offer examples of what he would've removed from the series, it may come as no surprise that many on Twitter are suggesting the series finale.
Musichot969boston.com

Saweetie Claps Back At Accusation Of Fake Tesla Giveaway

Saweetie took to Twitter to shut down rumors that she was faking her Tesla giveaway, which she announced back in February to coincide with the release of her song “Best Friend” featuring Doja Cat. After a Twitter user claimed the rapper “used her fans for streams” with the giveaway, adding...
TV SeriesCollider

'Six Feet Under' Creator Alan Ball Looks Back on That Finale and the Post-Apocalyptic Season 6 That Never Was

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the premiere of Six Feet Under, one of HBO's early prestige hits, and one that helped establish the network's brand as a purveyor of truly original quality television. Created by Alan Ball just after writing 1999's American Beauty, the unconventional family drama focused on the Fishers, whose funeral home — and clientele — fueled a five-season rumination on life and death (mostly death). During its run, the show was nominated for 53 Emmy Awards, winning nine, and more importantly concluded with what many consider to be one of television's greatest-ever series finales, capped off with an extended montage featuring each of the main characters' last moments of life, set to Sia's "Breathe Me."
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
SVG

Dream Knows How He Wants To Do A Face Reveal

Not everyone who's famous and successful can easily be recognized on the streets. In the case of some highly popular streamers who have worked hard to maintain anonymity, fans don't even know what they look like. "Minecraft" YouTuber Dream is one of those streamers who has managed to amass quite...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

This Among Us Fan Brought The Imposter To Life

"Among Us" is a sci-fi social deduction game by Innersloth that came out back in 2018. It languished in relative obscurity for a couple years before its popularity boomed in 2020. This was largely due to its presence on Twitch, the social components of its gameplay, and — perhaps most importantly — the fact that so many people were staying home. Some people even found it to be the best way to make a romantic connection (sorry, Tinder). The game's popularity has also led to the sudden appearance of various "Among Us" toys, charms, plushies, and various other themed products. The game hasn't inspired many electronic toys, however — until now.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The Real Reason Echo Is The Worst Thing To Happen To Overwatch

Matthew "Super" DeLisi, a professional 'Overwatch' League player for San Fransisco Shock, recently flew into a rage on stream about "Overwatch" character Echo, lodging a complaint against the game that is becoming more common. Super exclaimed that she was the "worst thing to happen to 'Overwatch'" after he watched a replay of his team's match against Dallas Fuel, during which the enemy Echo helped unleash five of D.Va's Self-Destruct ultimate attacks in a row.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Far Cry 6 Is Cutting This Fan Favorite Feature

Ubisoft recently revealed gameplay footage of "Far Cry 6," the latest entry in its long-running open-world series, and from its breathtaking Carribean setting to its creative firearms and cast of quirky characters, the action-packed franchise has never looked so killer. But, while these brief glimpses have surely whetted fans' corrupt government-overthrowing appetites, a recent AMA with the game's developers has shed a bit more light on the title — and not all of it is good news. Specifically, the "Far Cry 6" devs have removed a long-time feature from the latest entry: Arcade mode and its accompanying map editor.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Horizon Forbidden West Director Thinks Fans Missed This Small Trailer Detail

"Horizon Forbidden West" is easily one of the most anticipated games set to be released on the PS5. On May 27, Sony released a "State of Play Gameplay Reveal" video on YouTube which was designed to showcase how the game would look on its latest console. The 14-minute long video not only offered showed off some exciting gameplay, but it also displayed the game's impressive graphical fidelity, perhaps hoping to entice a few gamers who were on the fence into upgrading (if you can actually find a PS5 in stock, that is.)