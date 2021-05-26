Cancel
Ann Arbor, MI

Summer art fairs in Ann Arbor, Wyandotte are back on

Herald-Palladium
 17 days ago

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The Ann Arbor Art Fair is back on. Organizers said the popular fair, which draws thousands of people to the streets of the college town, will be held July 15-17. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...

Ann Arbor, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Ann Arbor, MI
Government
Wyandotte, MI
Entertainment
City
Wyandotte, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Wyandotte, MI
Government
#Fairs#Art#College Town#Mich#Art#Ap#The Ann Arbor Art Fair#The Associated Press#Organizers#Copyright#July
Ann Arbor, MIdbusiness.com

Michigan Municipal League Foundation

The Michigan Municipal League Foundation, based in Ann Arbor, is dedicated to building community wealth across Michigan. It defines community wealth building as strategies that expand community and individual assets, creating resilient and adaptable systems to address social and economic needs. The foundation supports innovative work through partnerships, grants, and programming that creatively and intentionally bring people together and build community wealth. It also provides fiscal sponsorship and project support in Michigan Municipal League member communities. The foundation’s four pillars of community wealth are economic and financial security, a resilient environment and natural resources, arts and cultural abundance, and virtual and built infrastructure.
Muskegon, MIGrand Rapids Business Journal

Exclusive Brands opens dispensary in Muskegon

Ann Arbor-based Exclusive Brands held a grand opening of its new Muskegon provisioning center on Saturday. The new retail location, at 4515 E. Apple Ave., is an addition to Exclusive’s flagship Ann Arbor retail shop, which was named as Michigan’s first licensed recreational dispensary — as well as the company’s Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids locations.
Michigan StatePosted by
Bend With Tasha

Is Michigan Required to Wear a Mask?

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels) Just a few days ago we received information that people that reside in Michigan no longer have to wear masks. This announcement has raised a lot of questions in the state of Michigan regarding what places, vaccinated and not vaccinated.
Michigan StateHometownLife.com

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Ann Arbor, MIAmericajr.com

A2SF Announces Exciting New Summer Programming for 2021

ANN ARBOR, MI — The Ann Arbor Summer Festival (A2SF) announces a mix of new, in-person, and digital events that kick off on June 11. A2SF’s season anchor this year is a pop-up concert series Live Here Now presented by Toyota and will take place in public parks and spaces throughout Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti. A2SF is engaging a diverse group of community partners throughout the two cities and presenting many in partnership with the Ann Arbor District Library (AADL) this summer.
Michigan Statethebrighterside.news

60-year-old braids of hair donated to Michigan charity

A Michigan woman who received some braids of hair from her aunt when she was 12 years old donated the 60-year-old locks to a charity that makes wigs for children. Janet Guinter, of Lansing, said she received the unusual family heirloom from her aunt several decades ago. "My aunt was...
Michigan Stateabc12.com

Michigan reports continued drops in key COVID-19 statistics

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s three key COVID-19 statistics all have declined to levels from before the March and April surge. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,289 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 2,230 cases combined for Sunday and Monday. Saturday’s total of new cases ties the lowest single-day increase since March 6.
Michigan Statefox2detroit.com

West Michigan experiencing spike in fentenayl-related overdoses

DETROIT (FOX 2) - There has been a spike in fentanyl-related overdoses in two counties on the west side of the state, according to the Michigan Poison Center at Wayne State University. Cass and Van Buren counties are experiencing more overdoses related to the drug that is 100 times more...
Michigan Statewkar.org

Michigan Hospital 'Cautiously Optimistic' About New Mask Rules

On the one hand, surgical masks are just medical supplies. Non-pharmaceutical interventions are what epidemiologists call them. On the other hand, over the past year, they became much more than that - a symbol of how far life is from normal. So the CDC's new guidance that vaccinated people don't need to wear masks in most settings has been greeted as a major pandemic milestone. President Biden called it a great day for the country.
Wayne, MIDetroit News

Business leaders oppose House-passed cuts to UM, Wayne St.

Lansing – Business leaders on Monday protested House-passed cuts in funding to the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and Wayne State University, saying the research schools are key to the state’s economic competitiveness. The Republican-controlled House last week approved a higher education plan that would keep overall operations aid at roughly...
Michigan StateMy North.com

Best Dates & Locations to Explore Northern Michigan’s Night Sky

From dark sky preserves to notable sky-watching events, find out the tips and tricks to exploring all Northern Michigan’s night sky has to offer. 30-second exposure of the Milky Way and shooting star at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Photo by Thomas Bos. Where to Find Dark Skies in Northern Michigan.
Saline, MIthesalinepost.com

Youth Justice Fund Organization

This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. I just recently moved to Saline. I am a social worker student at Eastern Michigan University. I am Interning at Youth Justice Fund in Washtenaw county. The organization helps...