There’s no denying that electrification is inevitable, and Mercedes as a company has already embraced that concept. Recent evidence includes the new Mercedes C-Class that will only be sold as a four-cylinder, mild-hybrid, including the range-topping AMG C63E, of all things. More recently, AMG has confirmed that it’s working on a high-performance EV while Mercedes as a company has said that it will let the ICE live on until it dies a natural death. Now, Mercedes has released a short video to remind us that it’s been in the EV game for a lot longer, with the star of the video being none other than the Mercedes SLS Electric Drive.