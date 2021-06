A co-president of Chopard, Karl-Friedrich Scheufele’s passion for mechanical watches is only matched by his passion for collecting and racing vintage automobiles. What better setting could there be to indulge his two passions than Italy’s famous 1000 Miglia car race? Since 1988 Chopard has been the official timekeeper and partner of the classic 1000 Miglia car race and releases new models to celebrate its partnership every year. For the 2021 edition of the 1000 Miglia, which will take place from 16 – 19 June, Scheufele will be behind the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR accompanied by racing legend and close friend Jacky Ickx. To mark the brand’s 34th consecutive year of commitment, Chopard releases two versions of the chronometer-certified Mille Miglia 2021 Race Edition chronograph: a limited edition of 1,000 pieces in stainless steel and 250 pieces in two-tone steel and ethical pink gold.