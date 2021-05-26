Cancel
Slaton, TX

Seize the day (even if it's raining)

Slaton (TX) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(SLATON, TX) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Slaton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Your 4-day outlook for Slaton weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Slaton: Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 22: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Hale, Lubbock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 23:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hale; Lubbock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LUBBOCK...SOUTHWESTERN FLOYD...NORTHWESTERN CROSBY AND SOUTHEASTERN HALE COUNTIES At 1113 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of Petersburg, or 9 miles east of Abernathy, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Floydada, Petersburg and Cone. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crosby, Floyd, Hale, Lubbock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crosby; Floyd; Hale; Lubbock The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Lubbock County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Floyd County in northwestern Texas Northwestern Crosby County in northwestern Texas Southeastern Hale County in northwestern Texas * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1058 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Petersburg, or 7 miles northeast of Abernathy, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Floydada, Petersburg and Cone. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Get weather-ready — Slaton’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Slaton: Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Flood Advisory issued for Lubbock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on roads flooded to unknown depth. Target Area: Lubbock The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flood Advisory for Lubbock County in northwestern Texas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 852 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms about to move into Lubbock County. Minor flooding is expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lubbock, Slaton, Abernathy, Wolfforth, Shallowater, Idalou, Reese Center, and Slide. Rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This rain will result in minor flooding.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Kent, Lubbock, Lynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Kent; Lubbock; Lynn; Terry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN KENT...LUBBOCK LYNN...DICKENS...GARZA...SOUTHERN FLOYD...EAST CENTRAL TERRY CROSBY...SOUTHWESTERN MOTLEY AND SOUTHERN HALE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern Texas.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Never drive through water of unknown depth. Be aware that road surfaces may be washed out. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Childress; Cochran; Cottle; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Kent; King; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Parmer; Stonewall; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for Portions of northwest and the Panhandle of Texas, including the following areas, in northwest Texas, Bailey, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Stonewall, Terry and Yoakum. In the Panhandle of Texas, Briscoe, Castro, Hall, Parmer and Swisher. * Until Midnight CDT tonight. * Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop across the area late this afternoon and evening, and will also produce locally intense rainfall. There will be a risk for local rainfall totals in excess of 4 inches from these storms that could cause flash flooding. * Flash flooding may occur from these storms as well as rapid water rises through draws and arroyos. Local drainage systems could become overwhelmed. Local roads may become impassable and road closures are possible.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bailey, Cochran, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bailey; Cochran; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Terry; Yoakum The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Bailey County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Lubbock County in northwestern Texas Western Lynn County in northwestern Texas Eastern Cochran County in northwestern Texas Terry County in northwestern Texas Hockley County in northwestern Texas Yoakum County in northwestern Texas Southern Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 737 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Maple to near Denver City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Levelland, Brownfield, Denver City, Morton, Sundown, Anton, Tokio, Enochs, Locketville, Whitharral, Pep, Lehman, Meadow, Smyer, Whiteface, Ropesville, Wellman and Opdyke West. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochran, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochran; Hale; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Terry; Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR LUBBOCK...LYNN...EASTERN COCHRAN...TERRY...HOCKLEY...SOUTHWESTERN HALE...EASTERN YOAKUM AND SOUTHERN LAMB COUNTIES At 835 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Littlefield to 6 miles west of Whitharral to 9 miles west of Reese Center to 7 miles north of Brownfield to 4 miles east of Seagraves Airport, moving east at 20 mph. A swath of enhanced winds just north of Opdyke West will continue to move east into central Hockley County. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management reported 1" sized hail in Levelland. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lubbock, Levelland, Brownfield, Littlefield, Slaton, Denver City, Abernathy, Tahoka, Plains, Wolfforth, Shallowater, Idalou, Sundown, Anton, Ransom Canyon, Cotton Center, New Moore, Spade, Tokio and Lubbock South Plains Mall. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...70MPH