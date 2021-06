Link: https://www.rt.com/news/527241-france-nantes-police-clashes/. Police dispersed a march in memory of a young man who died during a 2019 raid in the French city of Nantes, also broken up crowds at a music festival in Paris one day after a curfew was lifted.. Annual summer street music festivals were the first public events to be held after the 11pm-6am curfew was lifted in French cities, and were permitted as long as attendees followed health safety protocols..