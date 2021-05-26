Cancel
Seagoville, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Seagoville

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Seagoville: Wednesday, May 26: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

Seagoville, TX
Seagoville, TX
Friday has sun for Seagoville — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SEAGOVILLE, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Seagoville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Dallas County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dallas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Dallas The National Weather Service in Fort Worth TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Rowlett Creek Near Sachse affecting Dallas County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flood Warning for the Rowlett Creek Near Sachse. * From this evening until further notice or until the warning is cancelled. * At 7:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 26.0 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.2 feet late this evening. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Minor flooding along the creek is expected.
Dallas, TXfox4news.com

Two tornadoes hit Dallas, University Park on Sunday, NWS says

DALLAS - The National Weather Service determined two tornadoes hit sites in Dallas County on Sunday afternoon and three others occurred in Ellis County. An EF-0 struck in University Park and an EF-1 hit near Northaven Road just west of Central Expressway in Dallas. The three in Ellis County are unrated because the wind speed is unknown due to no damage found or reported.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Dallas County, TXPosted by
Newsweek

Flash Flooding in Dallas Leaves Cars Stranded Underwater

Cars became submerged during severe flooding on Dallas highways on Sunday, as North Texas was hit with heavy storms. Areas of the northern part of Texas became flooded on Sunday afternoon and evening as heavy rain and strong winds combined, causing damage to properties and roads throughout Dallas. A tornado...