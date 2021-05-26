Daily Weather Forecast For Seagoville

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Dallas The National Weather Service in Fort Worth TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Rowlett Creek Near Sachse affecting Dallas County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flood Warning for the Rowlett Creek Near Sachse. * From this evening until further notice or until the warning is cancelled. * At 7:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 26.0 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.2 feet late this evening. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Minor flooding along the creek is expected.