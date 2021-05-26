Cancel
Petersburg, IN

Petersburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Petersburg (IN) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Petersburg: Wednesday, May 26: Rain showers in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night; Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Petersburg, IN
