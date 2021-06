We all know that style moves like a pendulum. When things get too futuristic, you can be sure that a return to retro style is on its way. Likewise, when we’ve all seen too much of the past, there’s a futuristic revamp on the horizon. That applies to the world of sneakers, too. After much deliberation around technical runners in recent seasons, we’re in the midst of a vintage revival now revolving around '70s sneakers.