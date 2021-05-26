Cancel
Sheridan, AR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sheridan

Sheridan (AR) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Sheridan: Wednesday, May 26: Chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

