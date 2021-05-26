Cancel
Pilot Mountain, NC

Pilot Mountain Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Pilot Mountain (NC) Weather Channel
Pilot Mountain (NC) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Pilot Mountain: Wednesday, May 26: Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Slight chance rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Rain Showers;

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pilot Mountain. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Wednesday has sun for Pilot Mountain — 3 ways to make the most of it

(PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pilot Mountain. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.