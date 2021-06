Effective: 2021-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Dallas; Denton The National Weather Service in Fort Worth TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Elm Fork Trinity River Near Carrollton affecting Denton and Dallas Counties. Trinity River At Dallas affecting Dallas County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flood Warning for the Elm Fork Trinity River Near Carrollton. * From this afternoon to Monday evening. * At 8:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 7.6 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 8.8 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Minor flooding will occur upstream from the gage, near the city golf course.