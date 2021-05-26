Cancel
Guymon, OK

Weather Forecast For Guymon

Guymon (OK) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Guymon: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 27: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;

Guymon, OK
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Guymon, OK
Guymon, OK
Guymon (OK) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Guymon

(GUYMON, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Guymon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Guymon, OK
Guymon (OK) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Guymon’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Guymon: Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Texas County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Texas The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Texas County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma North central Sherman County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 919 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Eva, or 20 miles south of Elkhart, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Eva and Texhoma. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Oklahoma State
KJYO KJ103

Severe Weather Could Bring Hail, Tornados To Oklahoma

Expect some wild weather in Oklahoma City from now until Tuesday evening. Strong to severe storms are predicted to develop starting on Monday afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service's Norman office. The worst of the storm will be in the southwestern part of the state and towards the Texas panhandle, but hail and damaging winds will likely find their way towards Oklahoma City as well.
Texas County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Texas THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN TEXAS AND NORTH CENTRAL SHERMAN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas.
Oklahoma State
Z94

What Do They Mean When The Skies Go Green In Oklahoma?

While storm season is off to a seasonably late start, it might be time to go over some of the stuff that normally comes up during this time of year. I hope you're prepared for the current forecast with your tornado precaution plans, a little stockpile of necessities, plenty of blankets and pillows in your safe space, etc... I trust everyone in the house knows that plan so when the sirens do start singing the state song of Oklahoma everybody knows where to be in that moment. But what about everything that leads up to it?