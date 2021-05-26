Cancel
Lamar, MO

Lamar Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Lamar (MO) Weather Channel
Lamar (MO) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Lamar: Wednesday, May 26: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 27: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night;

Lamar (MO) Weather Channel

Lamar (MO) Weather Channel

Lamar, MO
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Lamar, MO
Posted by
Lamar (MO) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(LAMAR, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lamar. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Posted by
Lamar (MO) Weather Channel

Your 4-day outlook for Lamar weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lamar: Friday, May 14: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 15: Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 16: Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;