Lamar Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lamar: Wednesday, May 26: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 27: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night;mp.newsbreakapp.com