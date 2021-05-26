4-Day Weather Forecast For Sardis
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sardis: Wednesday, May 26: Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night;mp.newsbreakapp.com