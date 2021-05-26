Cancel
Hooks, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Hooks

Hooks (TX) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Hooks: Wednesday, May 26: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

Hooks, TX
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Hooks, TX
Hooks, TX
Posted by
Hooks (TX) Weather Channel

Saturday sun alert in Hooks — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(HOOKS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hooks. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don't forget your picnic blanket!
Hooks, TX
Posted by
Hooks (TX) Weather Channel

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Hooks

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Hooks: Sunday, May 16: Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms;