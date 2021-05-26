Rockville Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-18 12:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-22 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued late tonight by around 115 AM EDT /1215 AM CDT/. Target Area: Parke; Vermillion; Vigo The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois White River at Elliston. Wabash River at Montezuma and Terre Haute. .Minor flooding is expected on the Wabash and White Rivers starting by late tomorrow. Rainfall of 2 to 3 inches fell across central Indiana since last night. This has allowed flooding to reoccur along the rivers. An additional half to one inch of rain is expected through midweek. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Warning for the Wabash River at Montezuma. * From Tuesday afternoon to Saturday morning. * At 12:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 12.6 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday evening. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.