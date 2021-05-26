Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockville, IN

Rockville Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Rockville (IN) Weather Channel
Rockville (IN) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Rockville: Wednesday, May 26: Showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Rockville (IN) Weather Channel

Rockville (IN) Weather Channel

Rockville, IN
111
Followers
486
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockville, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Parke County, INweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Parke, Vermillion, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 12:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-22 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued late tonight by around 115 AM EDT /1215 AM CDT/. Target Area: Parke; Vermillion; Vigo The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois White River at Elliston. Wabash River at Montezuma and Terre Haute. .Minor flooding is expected on the Wabash and White Rivers starting by late tomorrow. Rainfall of 2 to 3 inches fell across central Indiana since last night. This has allowed flooding to reoccur along the rivers. An additional half to one inch of rain is expected through midweek. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Warning for the Wabash River at Montezuma. * From Tuesday afternoon to Saturday morning. * At 12:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 12.6 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday evening. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.