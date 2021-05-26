Cancel
Irvine, KY

Weather Forecast For Irvine

Irvine (KY) Weather Channel
Irvine (KY) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Irvine: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night; Thursday, May 27: Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;

Irvine (KY) Weather Channel

Irvine (KY) Weather Channel

Irvine (KY) Weather Channel

Monday has sun for Irvine — 3 ways to make the most of it

(IRVINE, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Irvine. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.