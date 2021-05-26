Cancel
Dalhart, TX

Dalhart Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Dalhart (TX) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Dalhart: Wednesday, May 26: Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;

Dalhart, TX
Dalhart, TX
Dalhart (TX) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Dalhart

(DALHART, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dalhart. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Dalhart, TX
Dalhart (TX) Weather Channel

Your 4-day outlook for Dalhart weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Dalhart: Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Dallam County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dallam, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dallam; Sherman THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL SHERMAN...DALLAM AND EASTERN HARTLEY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.
Dallam County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallam, Hartley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dallam; Hartley The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Cimarron County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma Western Dallam County in the Panhandle of Texas Northwestern Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 740 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Sedan, or 15 miles northeast of Amistad, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Ware. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Dallam County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dallam, Hartley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Dallam; Hartley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN DALLAM AND NORTH CENTRAL HARTLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM CDT At 511 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ware, or 11 miles northwest of Dalhart, moving east at 20 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Dalhart and Ware.